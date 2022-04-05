At Navreh Milan, BJP exudes confidence on return of KPs to Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 5: BJP here today exuded confidence that displaced Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) would soon return to Kashmir with dignity and honour.

J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina while speaking at Navreh Milan function in migrant township Jagti organized by BJP leader, Anil Dhar, said the situation is taking a big turnaround due to relentless efforts of the government and pro-active support of the people.

“The government led by PM Modi is taking several path breaking initiatives to restore peace and normalcy, prerequisite for mutual co-existence and faster development of J&K,” he claimed and supported Kashmiri Hindu Shrines and Temples Bill saying this will assuage the aspirations of KP community.

He said that Kashmir is traversing to an era of peace for the last two years in particular with stone pelting and Hartals becoming things of the past.

Raina condemned the recent inhuman attacks on innocent civilians including non-locals and a KP shopkeeper.

He greeted the people on Navreh and wished them well being and prosperity.

Senior BJP leader, Devender Singh Rana expressed anguish and grave concern over the targeted and selective terror attacks in Kashmir in past two days, saying that time has come when the people of Kashmir should rise against the alien gun culture, thrust by elements inimical to peace and sustained by vested interests in the political establishments and the separatist camp, to reinvigorate the spirit of the bruised Kashmiriyat.

He referred to an anecdote shared by a KP to say that during the golden era of peace in Kashmir, the Kashmiris-Hindus, Muslim and Sikhs used to be alarmed on watching red skies, believing it to be a bad omen of some innocents’ blood having been spilled somewhere.

“With such a sentimental attachment with the concept of non-violence, how long Kashmiris can witness a helplessly unabated trail of bloodshed in their backyards by the enemies of their culture and ethos,” he asked.

Extending Navreh greeting the people, Rana prayed for the time when the displaced people will celebrate their festivals in scenic gardens and valleys of Kashmir along with their Muslim brethren.

