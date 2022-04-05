LG releases Book titled “Dharamsthali”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released a Book titled “Dharamsthali” edited by Mahant Rohit Shastri, here at Raj Bhavan.

The book is a collection of research oriented work on ancient temples situated across Jammu and Kashmir, written by Sanskrit scholars and young researchers. It provides detailed description and historic significance of the temples and religious sites of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor congratulated the contributors of the book and the publishing team. He extended his best wishes to the president of Shri Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan for publishing it.

The Lt Governor observed that the book will facilitate the pilgrims and tourists who visit J&K from across the country and the world.

Prof JP Sharma, VC SKUAST Jammu; Sham Lal Sharma, former Minister; K K Sharma, Director Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department Jammu and Shekhar, renowned cartoonist were present on the occasion.