People eagerly waiting for PM’s historic rally at Udhampur: Rekha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 11: Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accomplished a significant milestone, and the “lotus” is blossoming in the next Lok Sabha elections, as stated by BJP district president Jammu South, Rekha Mahajan. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister’s historical rally in Udhampur at Modi Ground Battal Ballian in J&K, she added.

The meeting was chaired by Rekha Mahajan in RS Pura Miran Sahib Mandal of district Jammu South in the presence of vice president and former Minister, Shamlal Choudhary, DCC, Prof Garu Ram Bhagat, Prabhari, Ayodhya Gupta, former Municipal Committee, Chairman and councillor, Sat Pal Pappi, including general secretary, Akash Chopra and Mandal president, Bikram Sandhu.

During the interactive session with the media persons, Rekha Mahajan emphasized the need to visit the Union Territory to witness firsthand the “sweeping positive changes happening on the ground.” Referring to his visit to Srinagar last month, Rekha Mahajan said, for the first time, people have a new hope in their lives. She asserted that the process of development, good governance, and empowerment of the people is to be seen to be believed. She noted that people are reaping the peace dividend, saying that more than 21 million tourists visited J&K last year.

Sham Lal Choudhary spoke about the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Central Government aimed at fostering growth and prosperity in the region. He emphasized that the Modi-led Government efforts were not merely focused on infrastructural development but also on holistic growth, encompassing education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.