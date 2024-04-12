MSJK protests against PHE, PDD

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 11: Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir (MSJK) activists here today staged a protest demonstration against PHE and PDD for the poor supply of drinking water and against disconnecting the power connections of poor families.

The protest was led by MSJK leader, Sunil Dimple who demanded free electricity and drinking water for the people of J&K.

He asked the PDD authorities to immediately stop disconnecting of power connections of the people in Jammu and claimed that Jammu city is facing acute sacristy of drinking water in holy Navratras.

The MSJK leader said that New Plot, Sarwal, Rehari, Pakka Talab, Janipur, Subash Nagar, Tallab Tillo, Bakshi Nagar, Bhagwati Nagar and other areas are facing poor drinking water supply for the last three day.

Rekha Devi, Koushlya, Rani Devi, Shakuntla, Poonam Mangu Singh, Partap Singh, Vikram Singh, Sudershan Sharma, Rinku Sharma and many others were also present in the protest.