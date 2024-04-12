Congress only viable option for people of country, says Tony

Excelsior Correspondent

RS PURA, Apr 11: Taranjit Singh Tony, senior Congress party leader today claimed that the congress party is the only option for the people of country.

While continuing, its election campaign in RS Pura area, Tony said that the time has come to oust the BJP Government from power.

He stated that during the 10-year tenure, the BJP Government has done nothing for Jammu and Kashmir except corruption, inflation, and unemployment. The farmers of the country have been protesting on the streets for a long time, and their government is not taking any action and Jammu and Kashmir has also lagged behind in the field of development.

Tony said that the present Member of Parliament has kept himself aloof from the common people and has not solved any of their problems.

He fervently proclaimed that the Congress Party, with its time-tested values of inclusivity, progress, and social justice, remains the beacon of hope for millions across the country.

Tony passionately reiterated that the Congress Party stands steadfast in its dedication to serving the interests of all sections of society, regardless of caste, creed, or religion.

He emphasized that the party’s vision for India is one of unity, progress, and prosperity for every citizen, where no one is left behind or marginalized.

Tony appealed to the people to make the Congress Party’s candidate, Raman Bhalla, successful by casting their votes in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 26th on the Jammu constituency seat.

Earlier, leaving aside other political parties, a significant number of people joined the Congress Party, who were warmly welcomed by senior party leader Taranjit Singh Tony and former Sarpanch Shyamlal Bhagat.