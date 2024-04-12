SSH candidate starts campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

RS Pura, Apr 11: Shiv Sena Hindustan (SSH) candidate, Ganesh Choudhary contesting Lok Sabha election from Jammu-Reasi seat here today visited Kool Kala area and appealed to the people to vote in his favour during the upcoming elections on April 26 so that after winning he can address public grievances.

Senior leaders and workers of Shiv Sena also accompanied him.

Ganesh said that he has been given ‘Gas Chulha’ election symbol by the Election Commission.

He said that it has always been his endeavour to solve the problems of the people and fight for their demands. The Shiv Sena leader said that problems of border people are increasing continuously while there is no MP or representative to resolve them.

“People are facing hardships for Old Age Pension and due to smart electricity meters, people are being forced to pay higher bills,” he continued adding: “Several taxes are being imposed by the Government due to which the common man is in trouble.”

Shiv Sena district head Jammu, Rajkumar Gupta; district head Samba, Nek Ram; Bari Brahmana head, Sanjeev Kumar; Bharat Bhushan, Mohanlal, Hiralal, women wing president, Madhubala; general secretary, Tripta Devi; Jammu district president, Sonia Chaudhary, Beta Devi, Sheela Devi, Monica Devi, Neelam Devi and others were also present on the occasion.