J&K people entitled for free electricity, water: Sena

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 11: Shiv Sena (UBT) J&K unit has demanded stopping of dictatorial attitude of disconnecting power connections.

In a press conference here today J&K Shiv Sena chief, Manish Sahni said J&K is rich in water resources and thousands of megawatts of electricity is being generated from here and the people of the UT are entitled for free electricity and water.

“But Power Department is forcing consumers in J&K to live in scorching heat and darkness by changing power meters, increasing power tariffs and now issuing arbitrary orders to disconnect power connections if the dues are not cleared,” he said.

The Shiv Sena leader said that people struggling with maximum unemployment, economic recession and inflation are expecting relief from the Government.

He demanded relief from the administration like interest waiver on outstanding amount of ten thousand and above and allowing the consumers to pay the bill in 10-12 instalments.

Shiv Sena Women Wing president, Meenakshi Chhibber; general secretary, Vikas Bakshi; vice president, Sanjeev Kohli; Kamgar Wing president, Raj Singh and secretary, Rakesh Handa were also present in the press conference.