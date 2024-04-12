Congregations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 11: The annual congregation of Mangala Salathia Biradari will be held on April 13 at Bua Devsthan, Domana (Jammu). Giving this information, Committee head, Gagan Singh Salathia said that Hawan will be performed at 10 am after which Bhandara will be organized.

Khajuria Biradari will celebrate its bi-annual congregation on April 13 at the temple of Kuldevta Bawa Sidh Ji Maharaj, Rajpura Magotrian (opposite Ambedkar School), near Municipal Park, Jammu. The function will start with Hawan-Kirtan and it will be followed by Kanya Poojan. Purn Ahuti will be performed at 10 am followed by Bhandara.

The annual congregation of Bhadwal Biradari will be held on April 13 at Bhaddu, tehsil Billawar, district Kathua. The programme will start with Pooja and Hawan. Bhandara will be held on April 14.