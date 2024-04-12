Samba police arrests hardcore criminal, serial offender

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 11: Samba police has arrested a hardcore criminal wanted in a murder case and a serial offender wanted in separate FIRs registered in different police stations of district Samba and Jammu.

An official said Police Station (PS) Bari Brahmana under guidance of SSP Samba, Vinay Sharma has arrested a hardcore criminal wanted in FIRs involving murder, illegal possession of weapons, attempt to murder and rioting. Arrested criminal has been identified as Gulab Din alias Gaia, son of Mureed Ali of Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana.

Official said the criminal is accused in FIR No 238/2023 of Police Station Bari Brahmana and FIR No 77/2021 of Police Station Arnia , in which accused was wanted in a triple murder case. The accused was absconding and officials of Police Station, Bari Brahmana were continuously making efforts to arrest him and as a result today, the accused was apprehended by police team consisting of PSI, Vivek Singh , Sgct Shyam Sunder Sharma and SHO, Bari Brahmana, Sumeet Sharma , led by SDPO, Bari Brahmana, Mukund Tibrewal.

Official said this arrest sends a strong signal to anti-social elements that there will be absolutely zero tolerance for any criminal activity in Samba district. Samba Police reassures its commitment towards the safety and security of its citizens.

Meanwhile , Samba police arrested the accused person namely Rohit Slathia, son of Paddam Singh of Gurah Slathia, Vijaypur involved in a snatching case. Two habitual receivers of stolen property namely Akshay Kumar, son of Balak Ram of Rajiv Nagar, Narwal, Jammu and Toofani Bhagat, son of Makhan Bhagat of Vaishali, Bihar at present near Railway Station, Jammu were also arrested, official said.

Official said special team was constituted on the directions of SSP Samba, Vinay Sharma to trace out accused person in snatching case which was led by SHO, Police Station (PS) Bari Brahmana Inspector, Sumeet Sharma and assisted by PSI Vineet Rukwal and PSI, Vivek Singh under the supervision of ASP SDPO, Bari Brahmana, Mukund Tibrewal. The team so constituted did strenuous efforts and with the help of various CCTV footages of the area, finally arrested the accused person.

Official said the vehicle used in commission of offence bearing Registration Number JK11D-5941 along with two scooty 1) Activa 3g bearing Number JK02BL9314, Activa 5g Engine Number Jk13EW1020241 and one Real Me C21 mobile and 04 other mobile phone also seized. Further investigation of the case is going on.

Official said an information was received at Police Station Bari Brahmana through a complainant that two persons came on bike and snatched her purse at Bassi Kalan road.

On this information, a case FIR No. 22/2024 U/S 382 IPC was registered at Police Station, Bari Brahmana, Samba and investigation was started, official added.