Suspect taken into preventive custody: Police

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 11: Police claimed today they have taken one person into preventive custody after a comprehensive combing and confidence building drive carried out in Valmiki Colony of Gandhi Nagar area here.

A combing and confidence building drive was carried out in Valmiki Colony area of Gandhi Nagar by a team of Police led by Ajay Sharma, SP South, Kartik Shrotriya, SDPO South and incharge SHO Gandhi Nagar, Sudhir Sadhotra under the overall supervision of SSP Jammu, Dr Vinod Kumar, a police official said.

Under the drive, he said, the movement of suspected drug peddlers/consumers was monitored in the area besides plugging in the entry and exit points of the colony by checking and frisking of all the commuters.

“Houses of the individuals previously booked under PIT NDPS and PSA were also searched thoroughly. Random frisking of all sections of population in deep lanes was also undertaken,” he said.

Medical stores were also checked for register maintenance, working of installed CCTV set up etc, he added.

The police spokesperson further said that during the drive, one suspect was taken into preventive custody.

The police also took an opportunity to aware people especially the youngsters about the ills of substance abuse.