Pennar Group bags orders worth INR 582 cr

Hyderabad, Dec 18: Pennar Group, a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, has bagged orders worth INR 582 crore across its various business verticals.

The Pre-Engineered Building vertical received orders for construction of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, Solar P V Modules, Structural Steel, from customers like Ultratech Cement, Shree Digvijay Cement, Matrix Structure, Lodha Group, among others, the company said in a release here on Saturday.

The Solar Module vertical has received orders from Anantapur Energy Products, Eveready Group, among others.

The Railways vertical has received orders from Wabtech, Dynamic, Orbinox, ICF, SCR, and TI Metal, among others.

The Industrial Components vertical has received orders from Emerson, Endurance, Haldex, AASA, Wabco, Tecumseh, INEL, Elkhart, Venus, SI Airspring, among others.

The Steel vertical has received orders from Zetwerk Manufacturing, Saint Gobain, Thermax, LG Balakrishnan, Schaeffler India, Toshiba Transmission, among others.

Pennar’s US subsidiaries have booked orders worth Rs. 186 crore from customers like James Hardie, Aspyre Design and Indian Creek Movie Studios, the release added. (UNI)