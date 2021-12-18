Aries : Today, you may get to share your ideas and opinions with like-minded people. Ganesha says you may finally have a heart-to-heart chat with your beloved, and express your deep commitment. You may even talk of your long cherished dreams.

Taurus : Logic may be your forte today, but in the game of life, sometimes the heart wins and sometimes the head. Your analytical skills will help you understand things better, in turn, making you wiser. You may feel an urge to spend on music cassettes, CDs and electronic gadgets.

Gemini : You will witness a marked improvement in your emotional quotient, says Ganesha. This change may either come through watching a film, listening to a song or just a simple insight. At the workplace, people will be lavishing praise on you for your excellent performance.

Cancer : There is a fat chance that you will take pleasure in the company of your close friends and relatives, predicts Ganesha. You may have an awesome time with your mate. There may be a few minor problems here and there, but your family will rally behind you and will help you in solving your problems.

Leo : It may be that the best daffodils bloom early in the morning, but good ideas can come any time of the day, says Ganesha. So spruce up your management skills, as you shall need them to help organise and cash in on the multitude of ideas that will bombard you today. Remember, says Ganesha, a good idea can change your life, just the way a good poem can help you win a wife! So, if it is some love that you are fishing for, then express yourself without inhibitions today.

Virgo : Take a little break today, and spend some time looking within. At your office there may be some bitter confrontations, so Ganesha advises you to be very careful and try to prevent things form getting too difficult. In matters of love, a new romance may develop. Ganesha says you may enjoy a peaceful evening with friends.

Libra : Some days you get the carrot, while on others, it is the stick! Today is going to be one of those ‘stick’ days when it comes to dealing with your seniors, foresees Ganesha. It would be wise to delay auction bids or sealed tenders. Sometimes, waiting patiently is the best policy, especially if you are a job aspirant. Do not expect immediate success. Take abundant precautions in all matters today, warns Ganesha.

Scorpio : There is a big black hole in your pocket, and it’s high time you looked for remedies there. Loved ones will make use of your money as suntan cream – liberally and carelessly. You are most likely to burn the holes larger by spending lavishly, especially to impress a member of the opposite sex. Ganesha advises you to keep in mind that time is money and time never returns.

Sagittarius : A la a phoenix from the ashes, find yourself reborn as the perfect family person. You are bound to shower love and care on your betrothed. Children, too, will receive your share of love, and they will love it. Enjoy spending quality time with your loved one, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : Work will suck you dry of your energy today, says Ganesha. Business rivals will go out of their way to mar your reputation and project you as incompetent. But to their dismay, you will prove to be way too smart to let them succeed in their sinister motives. In fact, you will hit where it hurts most and show your foes that you have all it takes to be a winner. Your superiority will reign over theirs.

Aquarius : You get a pat on the back due to your brilliant academic standing. People will admire your business acumen and may imitate your choices. But this doesn’t mean you become haughty and unapproachable. Carry on the good work with a humble attitude, says Ganesha.

Pisces : Anticipation is all the fun. Sadly, this only alludes to your months-in-preparation travel plans that are most likely to be delayed today on one count or the other. Though, if this is any consolation, your trip, when it finally occurs, will bring you as much pleasure and satisfaction that you expected out of it, if not more, says Ganesha.