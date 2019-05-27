Peace in Kashmir our top priority: BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 27: Peace is the BJP’s top priority in Kashmir and elimination of terrorism is the fundamental condition incidental to the establishment of peace.

This was stated today by Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, BJP State spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs during a meeting with representatives of six Nordic nations in New Delhi. He was accompanied by Dr Rajat Mitra, Human Rights Expert and author of “The Infidel Next Door”. Both met them on the invitation of the Nordic States Forum at the Sweedish Embassy.

The Nordic States were represented by Erik af Hallstrom, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Finland, Giske Charlotte, Councillor-Head of Political Affairs, Norweegian Embassy, Steen Malthe Hansen, Minister Councillor, Deputy Chief of Mission, Royal Danish Embassy, Gautam S Bhattacharya, Minister Councellor, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Sweden, Kristin Eva J Sigurdardottir, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Iceland and Juuli Hiio, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Estonia.

The agenda of the meeting comprised the current Jammu & Kashmir situation and the Kashmir Hindu Minority perspective. It also discussed the aspirations of the region’s of Ladakh and Jammu. Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo in his detailed presentation made a case for the new Government’s agenda in Jammu and Kashmir focussed on peace, development and ending discrimination with the victims of bias in the State.

He said BJP stands committed to the abrogation of Article 35A which is ultra vires of the fundamental rights and the international human rights. “Pakistan’s role in death, destruction and mayhem in Kashmir is a fact of history and it has not implemented its commitments given to India that ‘the soil under its control would not be used against India,” he added.

Kashmiri Pandits, the indegenous people of the Kashmir valley, are the primary stakeholders to the land of Kashmir. “They have been the first victims of terrorism in the valley and their resettlement in Kashmir Valley is the party’s basic commitment,” he added.