BA 1st -yr students demand admission in Cluster University

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 27: Scores of BA 1st year students seeking admission in Cluster University today protested against the authorities for denying them admission in the undergraduate course.

The students had backlogs in different subjects and were asked to clear them for the admission. However, the students alleged that the university was not taking them despite clearing the backlogs. “They assured us that after clearing the backlog they will admit us. After clearing we went there but they are saying that link is down and there is no vacancy. They are playing with our future,” Bisma Ashraf, a protesting student said.

Click here to watch video

Scores of students assembled at the Press Enclave here and raised slogans in favor of their demands. They were holding placards that read “we want justice” and “save our academic year”.

They accused the university authorities of showing indifferent attitude towards the students, ” They are now giving the excuse of provisional admission. But when we approached them before, they assured us that our applications will be accepted once backlogs are cleared. Now they are denying it,” Saiqa Siddique, a student said, adding that they appeal the authorities to save their academic year.