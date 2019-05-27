Cong pays tributes to Nehru

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 27: Rich tributes were paid to Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru, Ist Prime Minister of India on his 55th death anniversary by the Congress party across the State today.

The main function in Jammu was held at PCC headquarters, Shahidi Chowk here today, which was presided over by PCC president, Ghulam Ahmed Mir and attended by senior functionaries of PCC, DCC, leaders of frontal organizations.

While paying tributes, PCC chief described Pt Nehru as a great visionary leader who laid sound policies for the future of great nation. The policies which were framed under Pt Nehru’s stewardship are the guiding principles for this country on all important fields.

He said Nehru laid the sound foundation of Modern India as a first Prime Minister. He was one of the tallest leaders of the world under whose stewardship India progressed on all fronts and play a very important role in the affairs of the World. Mir said that Pt. Nehru firmly believed and followed the ideals of secularism and socialism in view of the pluralistic character of this nation.

Referring to the current situation in the State and elsewhere in the country especially in the wake of the out-come of general elections, Mir said that there is need to further strengthen the ideology of Pt. Nehru and Congress party to counter the communal and divisive forces in the country. He said that the recent elections have thrown a new challenge in the situation and has to be fought an ideological strength to reverse the trend. He said that the party shall take feedback and detailed review of the political situation coming days and chalk out effective strategy to counter the false propaganda and strengthen the party.

Prominent among those who attended included Ex-MP Madan Lal Sharma, Ex-Dy CM Tara Chand, vice presidents Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, Kanta Bhan, RS Chib, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Balwan Singh, Ravinder Sharma, Rajneesh Sharma, Manmohan Singh, Shahnawaz Choudhary, Ex-MLAs Indu Pawar, Shiv Dev Singh, Ashok Sharma, Ashok Dogra, GL Chalotra; DCC presidents Dr Manohar Lal, Shabir Ahmed Khan, Manjeet Singh, Krishan Chander Bhagat, Vikram Malhotra, Hari Singh Chib, Ch Abdul Gani (Poonch), Pritam Singh (Reasi), Raju Sadotra (Seva Dal), Ch Zaffarullah, M K Bhardwaj, Narinder Sharma, Pawan Raina, Neeraj Gupta, Shashi Sharma, Nadeem Niaz and others.

To commemorate the day, Congress activists today organized function at Hiranagar. Former MLC Subash Gupta presided over the function whereas, so many party workers paid floral tributes to Nehru. Gupta said that Nehru’s life was full of devotion, dedication and truthfulness for the nation.

Several active workers and associates of the Panthers Party led by party chief patron Prof Bhim Singh also paid homage to the first Prime Minister of India, Pt Nehru on his death anniversary.

Several similar functions were organized by the Congress party in various districts across the state to pay homage to Pt J L Nehru.