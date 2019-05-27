Advisor Skandan flags off Electric Bus Service at Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, May 27: In a first, Advisor to Governor, K Skandan today flagged off Electric Bus Service from Railway Station, Jammu.
While interacting with media persons, the Advisor informed that the Government would initially operate 40 electric buses in the State. He emphasized on running more electric buses that would protect the environment and also benefit the people.
He said that with the commencement of electric bus service, the State has made advances towards an electric vehicle fleet for its public transport needs. He further informed that these buses are fully eco friendly with no pollution.
It was informed that a bus can cover a distance of around 150 km on a single charge besides various charging stations would be installed at different locations enroute the destinations. These buses have also been equipped with CCTV cameras.
Special Secretary, Transport Department, Amit Sharma, RTO Jammu, Dhananter Singh, Joint Transport Commissioner, Gurmukh Singh and other senior functionaries of concerned departments were present on the occasion.
