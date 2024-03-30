Peace, compassion essence of harmonious society: Rana

Swami Gurdeep Giri Ji Maharaj addresses congregation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today called for imbibing the spirit of love, compassion, peace and harmony as professed by great saints and seers all their life, saying that striving for social justice and equality will be best tribute to Guru Ravi Dassji.

“Relevance of the teachings of great Gurus and Saints assume significance in this age more than ever before as intolerance, hatred and greed have become the way of life”, Rana said while attending a congregation which was blessed by the presence and discourse of Shri Shri 108 Swami Gurdeep Giri Ji Maharaj, at Devikan in Ranjan in Nagrota assembly constituency here this afternoon.

Devender Rana hoped the life and teachings of Guru Ravi Dassji will continue to inspire and motivate humanity to work for betterment of all, irrespective of caste, creed and colour. The society, he said, has an onerous responsibility to work for the upliftment of marginalized segments and ensure that opportunities of growth and progress are provided to all, he added.

Rana said the glorious heritage and legacy of inclusiveness has to be sustained, strengthened and bequeathed to the posterity by spreading the divine message of righteousness. The spirit of humanism alone can guide the society to overcome hate, animosity and bitterness that is pivotal for making this world a better place to live in, he added.

He said the life and teachings of Guru Ravi Dass Ji have inspired the generations and helped in transforming the society, making it conducive for various communities, irrespective of caste, creed and colour.

“Guruji emerged as a beacon of light at a time when the society was ridden with hate and discrimination on the basis of caste and creed”, Rana said while enumerating the great role played by Guruji in ensuring that all segments of the society live with honour and dignity.

Rana said the best way to remember the apostle of peace is to take a pledge to follow his teachings in letter and spirit and work for building a society based on the natural principles of social justice, equality, compassion, love and togetherness.

Shri Shri 108 Swami Gurdeep Giri Ji Maharaj, in his illuminating and thought provoking discourse in the congregation, dwelt upon various facets of the eventful life of Guru Ravi Dassji and said he emerged as a beacon light at a time when the society was engulfed by darkness. “Those were the times when fellow human beings were being discriminated on the basis of caste and creed”, he said and referred to the great role played by the Guruji in ensuring that all segments of the society live with honour and dignity.

Swamiji made a fervent appeal to devotees to act upon and spread the message of love, peace and compassion, which was the high point of Guruji’s life. “The path shown by the Guruji has helped the society to eschew the tendencies of hatred and intolerance”, he said and added this will continue to inspire generations.