Impressive Good Friday procession taken out

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: An impressive Good Friday procession was taken out by St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Prem Nagar on the occasion of Good Friday here, today.

The procession started from Candle Church Chowk in Christian Colony and moved towards St Peter ‘s Catholic Church Prem Nagar via Residency road, and Vivekananda Chowk.

The Good Friday is the Friday before Easter, the day on which Christians annually observe the commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The followers of Jesus depicted the sufferings of Jesus and enacted his death on the Cross. Hundreds of people devotedly participated in the procession. The faithfuls participated in the procession holding the Cross in their hands. Many people have expressed their view about the procession and they said that it was a peaceful procession that they ever had in their lives.

It was heartbreaking by the devotees and thousands of people have witnessed to it. As the procession reached to the Church, there was a Good Friday service which was conducted by Fr Kuriakose T, the Parish Priest and Fr. Suhail Joseph , the Assistant Parish Priest.

Fr Kariakose on the occasion said that the Cross is the principal symbol of Christianity. The Cross reminds about the sacrificial love of Christ which he expressed to humankind through his passion and death. The Cross has a message for all the believers today as it gives meaning trials and troubles in the world and for standing as symbol of love as well as a symbol of victory. Jesus’s death challenges us to leave sin behind and as he was addressing the faithful he quoted the Bible verse from St. Paul’s letter to the Galatians. “I have been crucified with Christ and it is no longer I who live, but it is Christ who lives in me”. Cross is standing as symbol of love as well as a symbol of victory, he added. He also complimented the administration, police and people for their cooperation in taking out a peaceful procession.