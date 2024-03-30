Seminar on Bank Branch Audit organised by NIRC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: A seminar on Bank Branch Audit organised by J&K Branch (NIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) under the aegis of Auditing & Assurance Standard Board was held here today.

Vineet Kohli, Chairman of NIRC, J&K Branch, commenced the event with a warm welcome address, highlighting the significance of the CA Benevolent Fund.

He underscored the pivotal role this fund plays in providing support to Chartered Accountants in times of need, emphasizing the importance of solidarity and mutual aid within the professional community.

Kohli’s emphasis on the benevolent fund served to encourage attendees to contribute and participate actively in supporting their fellow professionals, fostering a sense of camaraderie and unity within the accounting fraternity.

Amarjit Chopra, former President, ICAI, addressed the audience on the critical aspects of loan and advances in the context of bank audits.

His expertise in the field of auditing, particularly in the banking sector, has provided valuable insights into the intricacies involved in assessing and evaluating loans and advances, as well as the associated risks and regulatory considerations.

Another guest speaker Anil Sharma has shared insights on the long-form audit report.

He discussed the importance of crafting effective long-form audit reports, highlighting key elements such as transparency, clarity, and relevance to stakeholders.

Both sessions have contributed to the attendees’ understanding of crucial areas in auditing, offering practical guidance and insights to enhance their professional practices and responsibilities.

Among others who graced the event included, Sourav Pargal, Vikas Purdhani, Ayush Sawhney and Nakul Saraf.