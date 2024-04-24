PDP’s Waheed Rehman Parra Files Nomination From Srinagar LS Seat

SRINAGAR, Apr 24: PDP youth president Waheed Rehman Parra on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir which is going to polls in the fourth phase of elections on May 13.

Accompanied by senior party leaders, including PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Parra filed the nomination papers before Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, who is the returning officer of the constituency.

Talking to reporters later, Parra said the PDP will raise the voice of people of Kashmir in the Parliament.

“In this election, our endeavour is that the people of Kashmir will make Mehbooba Mufti’s team successful so that we raise your voice in the biggest institution and represent your issues there,” Parra said.

“PDP is the only party which has raised the voice of people in the last five years. Our endeavour is to take this voice to New Delhi, Parliament and to the people of the country,” he added.

Asked about National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah’s jibe that PDP is the ‘C’ team of the BJP, Parra said, “We do not want to lower the political discourse. We also appeal them to balance the discourse. The people here are in distress, they have no interest in such arguments and accusations. They want to know what we can give them.”

“PDP will give voice to the people and we hope we will win all three seats,” he added.

Earlier, Parra travelled from Pulwama district of south Kashmir to Srinagar with hundreds of his supporters. He then reached the deputy commissioner’s office here after making a brief stopover at the historic Clock Tower in the city centre.

The last date for filing nominations for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency is April 25, while it goes to polls on May 13. (Agencies)