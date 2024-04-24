Lok Sabha Polls | Sajad Lone Seeks Support Of Former J&K Deputy CM Muzaffar Hussain Baig

People’s Conference chief and party’s candidate from the Baramulla parliamentary constituency, Sajad Lone has sought the support of former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig for his candidature.

Lone called on Muzaffar Hussain Baig and his wife Safina Baig, who is the District Development Council (DDC) chairperson, Baramulla, at their residence here on Tuesday.

“It was a pleasure to call on @Muzaffar__Baig sahib and @SafinaMBaig ji. As the conversation predictably veered towards elections, I stressed that I have a right. And seeking their support is my right,” Lone said on X on Wednesday.

Muzaffar Hussain Baig was the deputy chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008 when Ghulam Nabi Azad was the chief minister and the Congress and PDP shared power.

Muzaffar Hussain Baig, a Padma Bhushan awardee and co-founder of the PDP, was made the party’s patron following Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s death in 2016.

However, he quit the party in 2020 and was tipped to join the People’s Conference. (Agencies)