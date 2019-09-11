PDD workers protest against unbundling, seek modification

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/ JAMMU, Sept 11: The employees of Power Development Department (PDD) while opposing the decision of the Government with regard to unbundling of the Department, held strong protest demonstration at Srinagar while in Jammu members of various unions of PDD held meeting with Executive Director of PDC, seeking modification in the tender for unbundling .

In Srinagar, the Power employees under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Power Employees Coordination Committee, held protest against the process of unbundling in the department.

Scores of the employees assembled in the premises of the PDD complex located at Jahangir Chowk to register their protest. The protestors raised slogans against the move and warned of “dire consequences” if the decision was not taken back.

“The tenders for unbundling have been issues. Government is heading towards the privatization and unbundling without taking the stakeholders on board,” Mohammad Yusuf, president of the organization said, adding that the Government was yet to redress the pending issues of the employees.

The protesting employees appealed to the administration to establish a commission and make efforts to stop such a move. The employees have decided to go on one day token strike on September 17 across the State.

In Jammu, the employees of Power Development Department (PDD) today held a joint meeting of Union representatives from Jammu and Srinagar with Executive Director, PDC at Satwari in Jammu against the unilateral move of the Government to unbundle the department and create companies, without involving the employees who are major stake holders.

The members raised strongly the service issues arising out of non- transparency in unbundling. The Government of Jammu and Kashmir is contemplating the unbundling of JKPDD into various companies as per the tender floated vide E-NIT No-01 dated-23/08/2019.The Government has not made public the report of the Reorganisation Committee framed vide Government Order No-229 -PDD of 2018 dated-25/10/2018 after the agitation by employees in October 2018, which had been mandated to put up the proposal for examining the service conditions of all cadres at various levels in length and breadth regarding reorganisation of department.

They said before creation of the successor companies the Government should implement the report regarding reorganisation of department submitted by Reorganisation Committee. Secondly, the tender floated for creating the companies is devoid of any reference to the utilisation of any report submitted by the Reorganisation Committee framed vide Government Order No-229 -PDD of 2018 dated-25/10/2018.

They pointed out that employees are apprehensive of the several issues like service guarantee, GPF, pension, family pension in case of death, death –cum- retirement gratuity, payment of leave salary, Life insurance and Medical facilities, compassionate appointments-SRO 43, various types of leaves as per CSR Leave Rules 1979. Moreover, there is no clarity about the seniority among different cadres, promotion prospects, transfer scheme, job profiles commensurate with the designations, regularisation of employees working on Incharge basis, release of functional grades against the posts on which they are working, regularisation of daily rated workers and need based workers.

The members urged the Government to shelve the proposal of creating companies and implement the report of the Reorganisation Committee constituted by the Government on Oct 25, 2018. The Executive Director assured the delegation that he shall take up the matter with the Government.