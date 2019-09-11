Advisor Sharma for fast pacing clearances required for PDD schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: Advisor to Governor KK Sharma today directed for early clearances including Right of Works (RoW) so that the pace of implementation of various schemes meant for augmentation of electric infra in the State are paced up.

The Advisor was speaking at a meeting convened to discuss the issues/bottlenecks related to non completion of some part works of various flagship schemes in the PDD sector.

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Financial Commissioner Finance Arun Kumar Mehta, Commissioner Secretary PDD, PCCF Forest, Chief Engineer PDD and other senior officers were present.

Divisional Commissioner Baseer Khan, DCs of Ganderbal, Bandipora and other senior officers of District Baramulla and Budgam also participated through video conferencing.

The Advisor directed the Divisional Commissioner to ensure that the bottlenecks in the execution of these works should be removed as early as possible so that the balance work on these can be completed and the schemes are closed. He said that a mechanism should also be worked out to ensure that the issues related to RoWs and land acquisitions are addressed.

The Advisor said that the completion of left over works of some schemes is essential for realizing the commitment of providing adequate and round the clock supply of uninterrupted power. He said that the officers of the PDD should also remain in close coordination with those of district and divisional administration so that the issues are sorted out in regular review meetings.

The meeting discussed the bottlenecks to be cleared for execution of balance works of Zainakot-Alesteng Transmission Line and Grid Station Alesteng and that of Badampora-Bandipora Transmission Line and Grid Station Bandipora so that they can be completed within the targeted dates in the month of October. Necessary directions were passed to the concerned Deputy Commissioners and PCCF to ensure that the bottlenecks related to payment for compensation and land issues are settled at an earliest.

Earlier, Chairman State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) Lokesh Jha called on the Advisor and discussed several issues related to the functioning of the Commission.

The Advisor also discussed various power related issues with the Chairman SERC.