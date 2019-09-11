CEO SMVDSB reviews arrangements for ensuing Navratras

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 11: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is making elaborate arrangements for facilitation of pilgrims who are expected to visit the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji in much larger number during the ensuing Navratras.

These arrangements included proper water and power supply along the track leading to the shrine, sanitation, availability of special “fast related” food at the catering outlets of the Shrine Board, etc.

Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, reviewed the arrangements being put in place on the tracks and in the Bhawan area at a meeting held under his chairmanship at Katra today.

He emphasised the need for ensuring all the required arrangements in view of the expected rush of pilgrims during Navratras and other ensuing festivals to facilitate them in a best possible manner. In this context, he asked all the officers, engineers and Area/Unit Heads of the Board to personally take stock of the arrangements on ground in their respective areas of responsibility on daily basis and ensure utmost sanitation and cleanliness besides other requisite arrangements for the pilgrims. He added that we have to redouble our efforts to meet the rising expectations of the pilgrims so that they go back with pleasant experience and happy memories of their visit to the Holy Shrine.

The CEO asked for making comprehensive rosters for the staff and ensuring that all the infrastructural facilities and other utilities are excellently maintained to facilitate the pilgrims. He also emphasised that all the routes leading to the Holy Shrine must be fully maintained for smooth movement of pilgrims apart from ensuring sufficient supplies of provisions, food, water, etc along the track.

Among those who participated in the meeting included Dr. Arvind Karwani, Amit Vermani, Deepak Dubey and Dr. Jagdish Mehra, Dy. CEOs; Manu Hansa, Assistant CEO; Duni Chand, Tehsildar Bhawan; Vinay Khajuria, ACF; Subhash Sharma, Executive Engineer; Dr. A. K. Sharma, Director Medical Services; and other concerned officers, Area/ Unit Heads and engineers of the Board.