PDD employees, engineers protest against privatization

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: Employees of Power Development Department (PDD) here today under the banner of All J&K Power Employees and Engineers Coordination Committee (PECC) staged protest demonstrations across J&K against the proposed privatization of PDD.

The protest was led by Sachin, Convener PECC while Jaipal Sharma of DEA; Ajaz Kazmi and Sanjeev Bali of PPEU; Balbir Singh, Draftsman Association; Anil Slathia, Lineman and Workers Association and others also joined the demonstration.

The protesters were holding placards and banners with slogans against the privatization of PDD.

Meanwhile, PECC members in Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Udhampur, Ramban, Batote and Vijaypur also staged protests.

The protest in Srinagar was held under the leadership of Munshi Majid Ali, president JKEEGA where Kaiser Ilahi, DEA; Zukernain Bhat of TEF; Ajaz Makdoomi, Shakeel Ahmed and others also joined.

The PECC expressed resentment against the Government for contemplating privatization of PDD thereby allegedly putting service rights of 27,000 employees at stake.

PECC has urged upon the Home Minister, Minister of Power, Lt. Governor of J&K and Minister of State, Dr Jitendra Singh to drop the idea of privatization and give greater administrative autonomy to corporations, employees and empower them in order to create a healthy power distribution sector.