Jammu admn retrieves 379 kanals prime land

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: District administration Jammu, in a major drive, retrieved 379 kanals prime State land, at Village Dawara, near Mohmaya Temple.

The drive formed the part of continuous efforts of the administration against the illegal encroachments/ unauthorized constructions over the State land/JDA land in different areas of Jammu District.

The retrieved State Land located along the National Highway with Khasra No. 59/41 is worth Rs. 60 crore as per the current Stamp Duty rates.

During nearly three hour drive, a team of Revenue and Police Officers demolished big structures and plinths by using JCB machines raised illegally over the State Land.

The team was comprising Addl. Deputy Commissioner, (L&O), Jammu, Ghansham Singh; SP, Jammu South, Deepak Digra; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jammu, Vijay Kumar Sharma; SDPO East Jammu, Bikram Kumar; Tehsildar Jammu Ravi Shanker; Tehsildar Jammu, Jai Singh; Tehsildar, Jammu North, Rajesh Baru; Tehsildar Jammu West, Kirti Sharma; Station House Officer, Bag-e-Bahu, Deepak Pathania, Station House Officer, Bahu Fort.

Earlier, on the basis of a complaint of Divisional Forest Office, Urban Forestry Division Jammu, the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan had ordered demarcation of land under illegal constructions made at compartment No. 65/B near Mohmaya Temple. A Commission of the Revenue Officials headed by the Tehsildar Jammu. alongwith officials of Forest Department completed the demarcation and worked out illegal encroachment on the said land.

Based upon the report of Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Jammu, the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu directed for immediate eviction of unauthorized encroachers over the State Land by launching an Anti Encroachment Drive in the area.