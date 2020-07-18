3 militants killed, OGW arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 18: Three militants were killed in a gun battle with security forces in South Kashmir district of Shopian today while security personnel arrested an Over Ground Woker of militants in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Security forces including 62-RR of Army, CRPF and police today on a specific input about presence of a group of militants cordoned off village Amshipora area of district Shopian.

An official said that the search operation was initially started by Army and later police and CRPF also joined them. During searches of the area, militants fired on the troops leading to a gun battle.

Three unidentified militants were killed in the encounter. Dead bodies of all the killed militants were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identification and affiliation of the killed militants is being ascertained.

Police said that incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

“All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes”, Police added.

The dead bodies of the killed militants have been sent to Baramulla for their last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities including collection of their DNA.

“In case any family claims the killed militants to be their kith or kin, they can come forward for their identification and participation in last rites at Baramulla”, Police added.

A case (FIR No. 42/2020 under relevant Sections of law) has been registered at Police Station Hirpora and investigation has been initiated into the matter.

A top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander, who was one among the most wanted 12 militant commanders, was killed along with his two associates in a gun battle in Kulgam district of South Kashmir yesterday.

In the meantime a militant was arrested by security forces in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district today.

Police said that security forces on specific information apprehended one active militant associate during naka chacking at Thandusa Lolab in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Police said that few pistol rounds were recovered from his possession. He is being quested and an official said that he was assisting militants in the area by providing them logistics.