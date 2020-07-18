Major breakthrough in Badala murder case, 2 main accused arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 18: Kathua police has claimed to have achieved a major breakthrough in Badala murder case by arresting two main accused who were at large after committing the crime one week back.

Click here to watch video

“A major breakthrough in Badala murder case has been achieved and two main accused persons involved in the murder of Deepak Kumar of Badala village were arrested by Kathua police who were evading arrest since day of the crime”, SSP Kathua, Shailendra Mishra told reporters here, today.

Mishra said on July 12 Police Station, Kathua received an information that one Deepak Kumar, son of Romesh Kumar, resident of Badala, district Kathua was murdered by some unknown persons. Immediately after receiving this information a case FIR No 200/2020 U/S 302/341/323/34 IPC was registered at PS Kathua. Special Police teams were constituted and dispatched in different locations to nab the accused persons.

Finally, Police succeeded in arresting the two accused from different locations. Wali Mohd. alias Billi age 65 yrs S/o Ghulam Din resident of Chack Drab Khan was arrested from Sahar Khad area on July 14 whereas Mohd. Din alias Munna age 25 years, son of Hassan Din resident of Chack Drab Khan was arrested from Jarai area today. The search of third accused namely Bhagga has been intensified by the Police, he added.

He said the third accused will also be nabbed soon as Kathua police has launched a manhunt for the same. The SSP said further investigation in the case is going on.

Meanwhile, hundreds activists of Sangrash Samiti held a protest demonstration today against encroachment of land by outsiders in Badala.

Kathua Sangrash Samiti headed by Sarpanch Badala, Shub Karni and supported by various social organizations protested in village Badala and blocked the road for half an hour against the murder of Deepak Kumar who was the sole bread earner of a poor family.

The protestors raising anti Government slogans and demanded all accused be arrested within 24 hours. They also demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the bereaved family and a Government job to the next kin. Besides, eviction of all encroachers from Government land.

The prominent people who participated in the protest included Prem Nath Dogra, Ramesh Bharti, Advocate Heemanshu, Rajan, Rajinder Pacifist, Sunny, Shashi Pal, Anirudh, Jagdish, Harjeet and many others.