People’s participation, empowerment of grass root institutions prerequisite for sustainable development: Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 18: People’s participation and empowerment of grass root institutions are prerequisite for the sustainable development of any region. Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu made these remarks during his visit to the frontier district Kupwara where he held a Public Outreach programme and interacted with around 20 public delegations to take stock of the local issues and developmental needs of the area.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is implementing the best practices in people centric governance with progressively increasing people’s participation and improved public service delivery system through transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly administration.

Member Parliament, Mir Fayaz Ahmad; Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole; IG Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg; DIG North, Heads of various departments, Chief Engineers and other senior officers accompanied the Lt Governor.

During his visit, the Lt Governor inaugurated seven developmental projects worth Rs 55.33 crore. He also laid foundation stones of five projects worth Rs 170.13 crore including mega projects like 12 MW Karnah Hydel Electric Power Project costing Rs 123.72 cr and Transit Accommodation for Migrants at Kulangam, at a cost of Rs 34.56 cr.

He further took a detailed review of the developmental scenario and COVID-19 containment efforts in the District. He also inspected the Dialysis Centre and CT Scan Facilities recently made operational in the district.

The public delegations representing various sections and areas of the district included delegations from border areas of Karnah, Keran and Machill, Traders Federation Kupwara and Handwara, Contractors Association, Progressive Farmers Association, Fruit Growers Association, Municipal Committee Presidents, BDC Chairpersons, Transporters, NGOs and Civil Society members, Media Persons, ST delegation, Wushu delegation and MGNREGA contractual staff delegation apprised the Lt Governor about their concerning issues and sought his intervention for their timely disposal.

The members of the delegations put forth various issues and demands including augmentation of water supply, power supply, macadamization of roads, all weather connectivity for border areas, special employment drive for district Kupwara especially in border areas, construction of bunkers, Relief package for transporters, upgradation of health facilities, extension of railway network from Baramulla to Kupwara to Chowkibal, four laning of Kupwara-Srinagar National Highway, release of pending payments to the contractors, mobile network for border areas, District Board for Block Development Councils, low interest rate loan facilities to traders, establishment of Press Club, Heli service for border areas during winter, Tourism Development Infrastructure, completion of Lolab-Bandipora road etc.

During the interaction, the Lt Governor assured to address the public issues and developmental needs at the earliest. He urged the people to come forward with the developmental needs of their areas and actively participate in the developmental programmes. The Government is putting all efforts to improve the socio-economic status of the people, especially people living in border and far-flung areas, he added.

He directed for macadamization of all roads in major towns of Kupwara at the earliest and entrusted upon the concerned officers to expedite the execution of developmental works and ensure timely completion so that the benefits of the development percolate down to the ground level.

While interacting with media delegation, the Lt Governor stressed on taking comprehensive measures to highlight the benefits of the various welfare schemes launched by the government so that the people can avail of maximum benefit of these schemes.

The projects inaugurated today included IPD Block at Sub District Hospital costing Rs 24.80 cr; Video Wall at District Administrative Complex costing Rs 23 lakhs; Government Degree College, Tangdar at a cost of Rs 15.50 cr; 6.3MVA (33/11KVA) Receiving Station Teetwal costing Rs 2.49 cr; 6.3MVA (33/11KVA) Receiving Station Keran costing Rs 6.28 cr; 100 Bedded Girls Hostel Zachaldara, completed at a cost of Rs 3.01 cr and Boys ST Hostel at Government Degree College, Handwara costing Rs 3 cr.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid including- Parallel Byepass Road to Lolab Area costing Rs 1.88 crore; 12 MW Karnah Hydel Electric Power Project costing Rs 123.72 cr; Transit Accommodation for Migrants at Kulangam, costing Rs 34.56 cr; 50 Bedded Ayush Hospital at Kulangam worth Rs 7.32 cr and construction of Indoor Sports Complex at Galizoo at a cost of Rs 2.65 cr.