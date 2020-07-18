Pacca Danga Traders Association elects office bearers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: Pacca Danga Traders Association held election to elect the office bearers.

In the election, Harish Gupta was elected as President of the Association, while Dharam Pal Dogra as Vice President, Manohar Lal Gupta as General Secretary and Vibhav Gupta as Treasurer.

32 votes were polled in favour of Harish Gupta and was elected as President of the Association, while his opponent Nischal Anand bagged 21 votes. Dharam Pal Dogra got 39 votes and was elected as Vice President, while Manohar Lal Gupta secured 27 votes and has been elected as General Secretary.

The election was held under the supervision of Election Commissioners Sanjay Anand, Rakesh Mahajan, Naveen Malhotra and Rahul Mahajan.