PRI, ULB members to get Rs 25 lakh insurance cover

Panchayats given mining rights

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 18: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, approved life insurance cover of Rs 25 lakhs to all elected BDC chairpersons, Sarpanches, Panches and all elected members of Municipal Bodies of Jammu and Kashmir in case of death due to a militancy related incident.

The decision is aimed at strengthening grass roots democracy by providing a sense of security to the elected members of Local Bodies who are under constant threat from militants.

The life insurance cover will act as a guarantee for the subsistence of the family members of the elected representatives who die in militancy related incidents. It will ensure that their families do not face economic distress and poverty in case of any untoward incident and continue to fulfil basic needs of nutrition, education and health in adverse circumstances.

The AC has also approved the amendment of Jammu and Kashmir Minor Mineral Concession, Storage, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2016.

The amendment will enable grant of Short Term Permits to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) on land up to 1 hectare, till 30th September, 2021. It also exempts PRIs from payment of advance royalty to Geology and Mining Department before commencing mining.

The Administrative Council further allowed Department of Geology and Mining to apply and secure clearances like Mining Plans, Environmental Clearance and Consent to Operate, from the Competent Authorities on behalf of the Panchayats.

The decision is aimed at empowering PRIs to raise funds through mining surpluses and address shortage of key construction material in local market, besides keeping a check on their prices.