Dr Jitendra holds virtual DISHA meetings separately for Udhampur, Reasi

Ban Toll Plaza,Baridars issues discussed

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 18 : After an interruption of over four months on account of COVID pandemic and lockdown, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, in his capacity as Member of Lok Sabha, today resumed the cycle of holding regular DISHA meetings, through virtual medium, beginning with separate meetings for districts Udhampur and Reasi respectively.

In the DISHA meeting of district Udhampur, a detailed presentation was made by Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla, in addition to an update on various development works including PMGSY and Central Road Fund (CRF) project. The Minister was also given a detailed update on the progress of the first of its kind “River Devika Rejuvenation” project. On the occasion, the Minister also, online, laid the Foundation Stone of new Devika Park.

Dr Jitendra Singh was also given an update about the progress on the new Medical College project and recently allotted three new Degree Colleges for district Udhampur. He also enquired about the status of the plan to set up a new Bus Stand and Parking lot in the city.

The Minister expressed satisfaction on the proposed Industrial Estate in Udhampur which is going to emerge as an important industrial centre. He advised that a study should be conducted to determine which of the industrial sector units should be preferably set up in Udhampur, considering its existing resources, geographical location and requirements, so that products from here would have markets across the country.

In the DISHA meeting of district Reasi, Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib made a presentation to give an update about various development projects, central schemes and the works related to the MP Fund. The status of the proposed two Kendriya Vidyalayas at Katra and Reasi respectively and upkeep of Katra old Bazar also came up for discussion.

During the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that he had taken up with Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari the issue of Ban Toll Plaza payable by the commuters travelling to Jammu. He asked the Deputy Commissioner to prepare a detailed document and hold discussion with the Jammu based Project Director of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to work out various options. He also directed for the issue of “Baridars” to be taken up with the CEO, SMVD Shrine Board.

Other important issues discussed in the meeting were the de-congestion of Bus Stand Reasi, maintenance of Bhim Garh Fort, beautification of Katra from Asia Chowk to Old Bazaar, issue of low voltage at Puria, Pouni and allotment of 10 MV transformer, upgradation of PHCs to CHCs in district Reasi, strengthening of lemon grass extraction and marketing with Patanjli on PPP mode, Development of new bus stand Katra, lack of BSNL Services in Arnas and Bhomag areas, scarcity of bank branches in Chassana and Bhomag.

Presidents and Chairmen of different Municipal and local bodies, Block Development Council (BDC) Chairmen and senior officers from different State departments attended the two meetings in their respective districts.