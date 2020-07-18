39, mostly locals, test Corona +ve in Rajouri, Jammu’s tally 76

Lecturer, many vendors, cops, Health staff positive

*3 more of soft drinks Company infected

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 18: Seventy six persons including three more employees of Bari Brahamna’s soft drinks company, a Government Lecturer, several vendors, women, police personnel including a female cop posted at BJP’s Trikuta Nagar office, an MBA student and two Health officials tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu region where lockdown was imposed in Vijaypur tehsil of Samba and Drabshalla town in Kishtwar due to fresh cases today.

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported eight more Corona cases including five in Leh and three in Kargil districts.

Fifteen persons today reported positive for the virus in Jammu district.

A 51-year-old woman and her 25-year-old daughter studying MBA tested positive tonight in Jagti colony, Nagrota. The woman’s husband is already positive.

A 50-year-old woman head constable hailing from Channi Himmat and posted at BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar and 47-year-old police constable-cum-badminton coach, a resident of Sarwal-Rehari tested positive for the virus late this evening.

Other positives of Jammu include 33-year-old man from Resham Ghar with travel history of Kishtwar, 25-year-old woman from Talab Tillo, who had come in contact with a positive case, 23-year-old youth from Trikuta Nagar who had returned from Bihar, 34-year-old police constable from Jagti Nagrota, who had come to house on leave from Kashmir, 22-year-old from Kupwara, 22-year-old youth from Narwal, 31 and 35-year-old men from Jhiri, 38-year-old man from Channi Himmat, 50-year-old from Greater Kailash, 19-year-old from Gangyal, two women aged 27 and 35 from Chakroi and Kadyal villages of RS Pura and two CRPF constables of 185 battalion.

While the Chakroi RS Pura woman had travel history of Punjab, the husband of Kadyal woman from same tehsil is already positive. Police parties from RS Pura police station headed by SHO Inspector Jai Pal Sharma today visited Kadyal and Chakroi villages and contained both the houses belonging to positive women.

The lane in Jagti Nagrota where 34-year-old constable tested positive has also been contained, SDPO Nagrota Mohan Lal Sharma said.

Corona cases continued to surge in Rajouri district where 39 persons including four constables, one Lecturer, two Health officials and half a dozen vendors, majority of them with no travel history and belonging to Red Zones, reported positive for the virus today.

The positives include four police personnel including two Head Constables and two Special Police Officers (SPOs), SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli told the Excelsior.

Fourteen persons tested positive from Ward No. 2 which is also known as Bela Colony and six from Ward No. 10 mostly comprising Naban Mohalla in the heart of Rajouri town, all of whom were locals and had no travel history. Both these Wards are Red Zones and the positive persons might have come in contact with COVID cases.

Two Health Department officials-one each from Nowshera and Rajouri and one Lecturer also reported COVID positive in the district.

Five positives belonged to Kheora, four Nagesh brdge and one each to Draj and Swari.

“Majority of the positive cases came from Red Zones,” sources said, adding that the administration has been doing aggressive sampling in these Zones to detect Corona patients.

Meanwhile, DC Rajouri Mohammad nazir Sheikh has declared Ward Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 11, 12 and 17 of Municipal Council Rajouri and Fatehpur Panchayat and Ward No. 8 of Panchayat Lamberi in Nowshera as Containment/ Red Zones.

During past 10 days, number of areas in Rajouri district have been declared as Red Zones due to surge in COVID cases.

Twelve persons including three more employees of the soft drinks company of Bari Brahamna and a police constable today reported Corona positive in Samba district, SSP Samba Shakti Pathak said.

Three workers of the soft drinks company who tested positive for the virus today hailed from Salaid Bishnah, Behraich in Uttar Pradesh and Allah Arnia, Pathak said.

Another positive of Samba district was a police constable from Billawar tehsil of Kathua district.

Rest of the positives in Samba district were travelers.

With today’s three positives, a total of 64 persons have so far reported Corona positive from the soft drinks company. It may be mentioned here that the soft drinks company has already been contained and the products manufactured by it on or after June 20 have been prohibited for sale.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Samba Rohit Khajuria today ordered lockdown in Vijaypur tehsil after number of cases were reported from there including two from the town yesterday, both pregnant women. However, the essential services like medical shops, doctors’ clinics, testing laboratories etc will remain open during lockdown from July 19-24.

In Doda district, four persons reported COVID positive today.

They include two persons aged 37 and 21 hailing from village Kahara Gandoh who had returned from the Union Territory of Ladakh, a 24-year-old driver from Gurmul and 35-year-old shopkeeper from Kilhotran Gandoh.

Three persons reported positive for COVID-19 in Kathua district including a woman from the town who went missing soon after she was informed on telephone that she has tested positive.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua OP Bhagat told the Excelsior that the woman switched off her telephone after she was informed that she has reported positive for the virus.

“Efforts are on trace her,” he said, adding the woman earlier conveyed that she is in Kishtwar before switching off her mobile.

Two other positives of Kathua were a CISF jawan and one middle-aged man from Nagri Parole, who happened to be contact of an already positive case.

Two persons including a security personnel tested Corona positive in Udhampur district. The second positive was a teen-ager from Garh Samna Banj in Majalata.

Reasi district reported only one Corona positive case today where 24-year-old woman of Dhandli Judda village in Arnas area tested positive after returning from Budgam. She was already under administrative quarantine.

Poonch, Kishtwar and Ramban districts didn’t report any Corona positive cases today.

However, District Magistrate Kishtwar Rajinder Singh Tara today declared Drabshalla town as Containment/Red Zone and imposed lockdown like restriction there after COVID positive cases.

As per the official figures, Jammu region now has 2687 Corona cases including 960 active as 1709 patients have been treated and discharged from various COVID hospitals while there have been 18 casualties in the region.

Today, 44 Corona patients were discharged from various COVID hospitals including 16 in Jammu, 11 in Rajouri, nine Ramban, two each in Kathua, Udhampur and Samba and one each in Poonch and Kishtwar districts.

Of them, 11 patients were discharged from Chest Diseases Hospital Bakshi Nagar, Jammu, Medical Superintendent Dr Rajeshwar Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported eight new Corona positive cases-five in Leh and three in Kargil districts taking tally of total cases to 1159—426 in Leh and 733 in Kargil and active cases to 172—142 in Leh and 30 in Kargil.

As many as 985 Corona patients have been treated and discharged in Ladakh including 283 in Leh and 702 in Kargil while there have been two casualties in the Union Territory.

Of total positive cases, 24 were admitted in COVID hospitals, 37 were in home isolation, four in COVID Care Centre and 106 in Facility Isolation.