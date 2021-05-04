PCC leaders demand probe into allegations of BJP’s Ex-MLC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: Demanding probe into the allegations of former BJP MLC, Vikram Randhwa against MoS in PMO today, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress today demanded resignation of the MOS in Union Ministry.

Addressing a press conference here today JKPCC leaders Raman Bhalla and Ravinder Sharma demanded that MOS in PMO, Dr Jitender Singh should immediately step down in view of open allegations by his own senior party colleague and a former legislator and face the probe to come out clear. In view of open allegations of very serious nature, the Minister must step down on his own, they added.

Congress leaders said Randhawa has levelled serious allegations and made startling revelations about the introduction of the system of `plunder’ of public resources. These allegations need a high level independent and impartial probe by an independent agency.

Taking strong note of the allegations of ” hafta culture” by some officers in the administration under the patronage of higher ups in the government, the Congress party launched a frontal attack on the BJP in view of the revelations of their own senior leader. The entire BJP leadership is unnerved and rattled as thy sequence of events followed and a hurried action is initiated against their own dedicated partyman who was always seen defending his party’against all odds even in this situation of apparent anger and helplessness shown by him, they added.

Meanwhile, Pradesh Youth Congress activists led by J&K UT president, Uday Bhanu Chib staged protest against the Union MoS in PMO, Dr Singh and demanded his resignation. They shouted loud slogans at party office today and demanded that a high level probe be ordered in this connection. They said all those officers connected with the mining mafia be exposed and brought to book by the Lt Governor to restore faith among the people.