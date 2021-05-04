Div Com visits DRDO 500-bedded Covid hospital site

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, May 4: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited Reshipora village in Budgam district to take stock of ongoing construction work of DRDO 500- bedded Covid hospital.

The Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Mirza, CE PWD, CE PHE, divisional heads or various departments, a team of DRDO headed by Additional CE, (Scientist- E) Ravindra Kumar, ADC Budgam, Tehsildar Budgam, DD Health Services Kashmir and other concerned were also present on the occasion.

The Div Com said that work on the project is to be completed within 35 days’ time duration and the hospital will have a facility of 125 beds as intensive care units and rest of the beds shall have oxygen supply facility.

The construction shall also include 50- double room accommodation facility for doctors and paramedics staff. The construction is coming up on the 72 kanals of land and the earthwork on the approach road has also been completed.

During the visit, the Div Com directed concerned officers to ensure supply of electricity and water facility is made available on war footing, besides developments of approach and interior roads with metal work and construction of 4 number of Culverts within a week’s time be also completed.

He emphasized carrying out the ground levelling work and extracting tree roots before Monday.

Health authorities were directed to ensure timely deployment of doctors as well as paramedical staff for smooth functioning of the hospital to ensure better Healthcare facilities to the Covid patients.

The Div Com was apprised that the hospital shall be constructed with pre-engineered thermal insulated material having life of more than 25 years. DRDO team informed that the material and piling work shall be started by Monday and the project, having the facility of sufficient oxygen store shall be completed in time.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, the Div Com said that the facility shall be turned into a full-fledged hospital later also once the Covid dies down.

He said that there is sufficient supply of oxygen available at all hospitals as an audit is being conducted to check out supply of oxygen is going smoothly and there is no leakage or mussy use of the same.