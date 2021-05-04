One killed, 9 injured as Sumo rolls down

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, May 4: One person was killed while nine others were injured when the Tata Sumo they were travelling in rolled down into gorge near Padi Pani area on Sarthal road here.

As per police sources, a Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK17-1248 was on its way to Trigam from Phagwara, when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it rolled down into gorge near Padi Pani area on Sarthal road, resulting into on the spot death of one person and injuries to nine others.

On getting information, a police team along with locals rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.

All the injured persons were shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar, where they were undergoing treatment, when last reports came in. One of the injured persons was shifted to MH Udhampur for advanced treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Chatu Ram, son of Jodh Ram, a resident of Trigam, while the injured were identified as Vijay Kumar, son of Jagdish Raj, Jagdish Raj, son of Sant Ram, Sandeep Kumar, son of Amar Nath, Khemla Devi, wife of Pawan Kumar, Arjun Kumar, son of Amar Chand, Sandeep Kumar, son of Amar Nath, Suraj Kumar, son of Subhash Chander, Neket Kumar, son of Narayan Dass and Sunita Devi, wife of Raghu Nath, all residents of Trigam.

A case under relevant Sections has been registered at Police Station Kishtwar and investigation initiated.