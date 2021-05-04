Mayor distributes regularization orders to Safaikaramcharies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta here today distributed regularization orders to 11 Safaikaramcharies who have completed seven years of continuous satisfactory service in their respective Wards.

Narinder Singh Jamwal, Chairman Public Health & Sanitation Committee of JMC; Dr. Akshay Kumar Sharma, Councillor Ward 8 and Neeraj Puri, Councillor Ward 54 were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor said that Safaikaramcharies are the backbone and pillars of JMC and are performing their duties satisfactory even in the hot and cold weather conditions even during the period of Corona pandemic and they are playing a major role in keeping Jammu City neat and clean.

“They are real Corona warriors and JMC is committed to provide every possible help to these dedicated Safaikaram-charies,” he said appealing the general public to come forward and cooperate Safaikarmcharies during their duties in their respective Wards so that they can work with more dedication, zeal and enthusiasm and the aim of Swacch Bharat Mission can be achieved successfully.

Narinder Singh extended best wishes to the newly regularized Safaikaramcharies and hoped that they will continue to work with the same dedication in near future too.