Kavinder, Sharda kick start construction of foot bridge

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: Corporator Sharda Kumari in the presence of former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta kick started the development work for construction of Footbridge (Pulli) over the nallah at Kasim Nagar in Ward No. 47 today.

The old footbridge was damaged and dangerous for use due to which the local people of the area needed to take a longer route. So keeping this in mind efforts were made by the Corporator and due to the efforts of Sharda Kumari an amount of Rs 11 lakh and 30 thousand were allotted for the construction of new Footbridge over the Kasim Nagar nallah in Ward No. 47.

Speaking on the occasion after kick starting the work, Corporator, Sharda Kumari said “Continuing the work of Kavinder Gupta today I am starting off the construction of footbridge with an allotted amount of Rs 11 lakh and 30 thousand over the Kasim Nagar nallah which was earlier constructed and inaugurated by Kavinder Gupta by using an amount of Rs 8 crores during their tenure’’.

She further said that soon after the construction of footbridge, a slab will also be placed to cover the open nallah by using an amount of Rs 7 lakhs.

Corporator further directed the concerned Executive Engineer, AEE and JE to make sure that the quality of work is up to the mark, so that there is no danger to nearby residents as well as to the people using the footbridge.

Sharda Kumari appealed to everyone to take precautions like wearing masks and practice social distancing in public places as COVID-19 cases are on rise again.

The local people complimented the Corporator for listening to their demands and hoped that work will be completed on war footing basis.

Dalveer Khalsa Ji Ward president, Surinder Ji, Binnu, Parshotam Ji, and BJP workers along with prominent members of the Ward were also present.