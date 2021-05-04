Death anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali observed

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, May 4: A milited number of people as per guidelines from District Administration in view the prevailing Covid 19 situation, a mourning procession was taken out in Kargil town today to mark the annual anniversary of Imam Ali Bin Abi Talib’s martyrdom which coincides with 21st day of holy month of Ramadan.

The main processions were carried out under the banners of Anjuman Jamiyat Ullama Isna Ashriya Kargil Ladakh and Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust Kargil.

The mourning processions with full Covid protocol, passing through main bazaar Kargil concluded at Inqilab Manzil and Hussaini Park Kargil.

The death anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali (AS) was observed with religious reverence across Kargil to pay homage to his services and efforts for the cause of Islam and Muslim Ummah.

Talking on this occasion the speakers threw light on the life and teachings of Hazrat Imam Ali AS and his contribution in Islam.

The speakers urged the people to follow the Covid appropriate behavior and follow the directions and instructions of the District Administration and Health Department to contain the spread of Covid 19 in the district.

Earlier, yesterday in all villages of Kargil special prayers were arranged for the whole night and people participated in these prayers and prayed for the prosperity and communal harmony in the country and state.

Hazrat Ali Bin Abi Talib AS, Prophet Mohammed’s cousin and son-in-law, was well known for his great knowledge, played a great role in spreading Islam.

`Prophet Mohammed Peace be upon him’, described himself as the city of knowledge and that Imam Ali was its gate. Imam Ali was attacked by the Ibn Muljam while worshipping in the Great Mosque of Kufa on the 19th of Ramadan and died a few days later on Ramadan 21, 661 AD.

Imam Ali is respected for his courage, knowledge, belief, honesty, unbending devotion to Islam, deep loyalty to Prophet Muhammad, equal treatment of all Muslims and generosity in forgiving his defeated enemies.