PCC chief accuses BJP Govt of pushing J&K towards darkness for lust of power

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Vikar Rasool Wani today hit out at previous regimes for neglecting far flung areas on every count and reiterated Congress Party’s commitment to safeguard people’s rights and ensure inclusive development in J&K.

Wani also alleged that the BJP Govt at Centre has pushed the entire J&K towards darkness for the lust of power. He made these comments while speaking during a review meeting of Block Congress Committee Neil in Banihal Segment of Ramban District in which discussions were held over the wide range of issues including hardships on account of extreme unemployment, lack of development, connectivity and many other issues in far flung areas of Ramban and elsewhere confronting public.

JKPCC President reviewed the organizational affairs and activities in Block Khari and urged the Congress workers to work hard to further strengthen the Party at grass root level. He said the public has great expectations as Congress alone has served people of every section equally and always remained committed to the inclusive development of J&K.

Wani slammed BJP Govt at Centre for abandoning J&K of democratic rights leading to the severe setbacks to developmental process, besides pushing people towards darkness in every respect, for the lust of power. Claiming that Congress has always taken care of the urges and aspirations of the public, he reiterated the Party’s commitment to continue fighting for restoration of democratic rights and statehood to J&K with all constitutional guarantees.

On this occasion, JKPCC Chief urged the Election Commission of India to take immediate measures for holding Assembly and other elections in J&K before Lok Sabha elections.