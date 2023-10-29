90 more dengue cases reported

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Ninety more cases of dengue were reported today from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of cases so far this year to 4726.

A Health official said that 57 cases were reported today from Jammu district alone while 13 cases were reported from Udhampur, 10 from Kathua, 4 from Samba, 2 from Reasi and 1 each from Doda, Poonch, Rajouri and Ramban districts. The positive patients include 81 adults and 9 children, he added.

He said maximum 3072 cases reported so far are from Jammu district followed by Udhampur district with 637 cases, Kathua 388 cases and Samba 310 cases. “There were 80 cases in Rajouri, 50 in Reasi, 49 in Ramban, 43 in Doda, 26 in Poonch, 7 in Kishtwar, 23 in Kashmir and 37 from other parts of the UT,” the official said.

The official further informed that a total of 1501 dengue patients have been admitted to the hospitals till date and of these, 1378 have been discharged and 71 patients are still under treatment.

“The dengue cases are rising with each day,” the official said, and advised that citizens should ensure no stagnation of water in and around their houses as mosquitoes responsible for dengue breed in stagnant water.