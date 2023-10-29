Justice Tashi visits site of new Munsif court complex Bishnah

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Administrative Judge for District Jammu today visited the newly acquired land site for the construction of new Munsif court complex at Tehsil Bishnah, here.

During the visit, Justice Tashi Rabstan was briefed about the steps initiated by district administration and engineering wing of Government with regard to construction of court complex.

Justice Tashi Rabstan directed the authorities to speed up the process of technical formalities concerning the construction of new court complex.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Jammu, Sanjay Parihar earlier welcomed Justice Tashi Rabstan and briefed him about various steps taken to augment judicial infrastructure in the district.

Munsif Bishnah, ADC Jammu, SE PWD, President Bar Association Bishnah and other stakeholders were also present on the occasion.

Later, Justice Tashi Rabstan also inspected existing court complex and reviewed ongoing renovation works. He also held a brief interaction with members of Bar.