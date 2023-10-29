ASGI, Chairperson DDC Ganderbal call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 28: Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India (ASGI) and former Member of Parliament, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

Nuzhat Ishfaq, Chairperson District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal, accompanied by Ishfaq Jabbar, former Legislator called on Lieutenant Governor.

Saima Jan and Anayat Ullah Rather, Members District Development Council from BK Pora, Budgam and Frisal, Kulgam also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him on the developmental issues of their respective constituencies.

The Lt Governor assured the PRI representatives of appropriate redressal of the issues and demands put forth by them during the interactions.