Modi Govt turned people’s despair into hope: Jugal

Solve issue of NYC: Ashwani

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: MP Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma today said Bharat has now come a long way since 2014.

Listening the people’s grievances at a public darbar at Party headquarters here, today along with Ex MLA and senior BJP leader, Ashwani Sharma he said “From being a passive-observer now, we are a global leader and world power. We have strengthened our national security, developed our infrastructure, made innovations in science and technology. We have laid much needed stress on strengthening the socio-economic structure of every section of society”. He said “The Government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has proven its grit to serve the society and the nation and has successfully led Bharat on the path of being Vishav Guru”.

BJP publicity secretary, Ajay Vaid and Health & Medical Cell, In charge, Puneet Mahajan conducted the proceedings.

Jugal, while speaking to media persons said that during earlier dispensations, people had a feeling of despair, which has now transformed into hope under the Modi Government. In Jammu & Kashmir, the Modi Government has ensured that the long sought development needs of all regions are fulfilled. The neglected sections got their rights, the underprivileged were heard and justice was served in the last nine and half years.

“The Modi Government has delivered excellence in development, security, technology etc. in the first two tenures since 2014, and it has further policies to benefit every resident of this nation in the next tenure”, said Sharma.

Senior BJP leaders listened to the grievances of a large number of people hailing from different areas of the UT.

Ashwani Sharma, while listening to the deputation of National Youth Corps (NYC) Association members, who had approached BJP leaders demanding regularization of their services as well as salary enhancement assured them that BJP fully understands the plight of NYC and would always stand for the permanent and the dignified solution for their long pending issue.

Prominent among these deputations and individuals from Pawgali, Nagrota, Mishriwala, Shurtu, Dansal, Shibber Nagrota, Shaheedi Chowk, Sainik Colony, Rehari, Bishnah, Jhiri and other areas of Jammu & Kashmir, narrated their problems related to road repair, PWD, bridge construction, desilting of Nallah, Aquaf etc.