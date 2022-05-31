Partly cloudy sky, afternoon thundershowers likely in J&K: MeT

JAMMU, May 31: Weather was partly cloudy with light afternoon rain in Jammu & Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast the same for Tuesday.

“Weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with afternoon thundershowers during the next 24 hours in J&K”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 13.7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 7.8 and Gulmarg 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had 3.3 degrees, Leh 8.5 and Kargil 9.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu registered 23.5 degrees, Katra 20.8, Batote 12.3, Banihal 13.8 and Bhaderwah 10.7 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)