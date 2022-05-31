Employment May 31, 2022

REQUIRED

Manager = 03

Asstt. Manager = 05

Tr. Manager = 10

Driver = 01

Jagdamba Traders

Trikuta Nagar

Contact No: 7889783910

Required

Sr. Denter & Helpers

Car Diesel

EngineMechanics

Contact:

NU Goodwill Automobiles

Near Manda, Ambphalla

Jammu

9796479777

JOB OPPORTUNITY

A reputed cement company requires young, dynamic candidates for Techno sales roles for various locations based at Jammu, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kathua and Kishtwar. Interested candidates may kindly submit their respective resumes on mail id:

jagneetsingh7732@gmail.com by or before 04/06/2022

Contact No. 0191-7961717

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt Registered firm requires 82 boys/girls for office staff in Jammu and Kashmir UT.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and Above.

Income : 10,000 to 15000/- Per Month

As Per Co. Rules

So come with full Bio Data at

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

824-A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar

Jammu near Bata Showroom

Contact No. 9906029039/9796256081

WE ARE HIRING

JOIN OUR TEAM

Doctors (MBBS/MD)- (M/F)

(Physician in internel Medicine)

Pharmacist, (M/F) Front Desk Executive- (F)

House Keeping Staff – (M/F)

WALK IN INTERVIEW

Contact No. 7889300098

Email id- dawabazarpharmacy@gmail.com

Dawa Bazar Pharmacy

Mc Complex, opp. Bakshi Nagar bridge, Akhnoor Road Jammu

Required Staff

Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filing of GST Returns, Gem Portal…. 1 No.

Sales personal for Retail / Wholesale ………2 No.

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview After 4 pm

Contact At:- 9419189485 , 9419193224

Required

Required 2 or more beauticians

Handsome salary package starts from 6k upto 10k

Ladiesvillage Beauty Parlour

Bakshi Nagar 9796771777,7006449471

Vacancy

Cafe: Looking for the following positions for

F&B Service at Jammu.

Manager – 01,

Captains – 02

Desk Hostess (Female) – 02

Stewards – 06

Bar StAff

Shakes, Coffee, Cocktails & Mocktails

Maker – 04

Interested Candidates can call between

12 PM to 6 PM

M.No.: 7006606095

NUCLEUS CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE

JAMMU CENTRE

Requires

EXPERIENCED MATH LECTURER FOR TEACHING JEE MAINS AND ADVANCE, 11th and 12th

SALARY 30K TO 40K

Call at 9796046468, 7006506673

320-A Shastri Nagar Jammu