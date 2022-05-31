Employment May 31, 2022

REQUIRED
Manager = 03
Asstt. Manager = 05
Tr. Manager = 10
Driver = 01
Jagdamba Traders
Trikuta Nagar
Contact No: 7889783910
Required
Sr. Denter & Helpers
Car Diesel
EngineMechanics
Contact:
NU Goodwill Automobiles
Near Manda, Ambphalla
Jammu
9796479777
JOB OPPORTUNITY
A reputed cement company requires young, dynamic candidates for Techno sales roles for various locations based at Jammu, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kathua and Kishtwar. Interested candidates may kindly submit their respective resumes on mail id:
jagneetsingh7732@gmail.com by or before 04/06/2022
Contact No. 0191-7961717
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt Registered firm requires 82 boys/girls for office staff in Jammu and Kashmir UT.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and Above.
Income : 10,000 to 15000/- Per Month
As Per Co. Rules
So come with full Bio Data at
MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE
824-A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar
Jammu near Bata Showroom
Contact No. 9906029039/9796256081
WE ARE HIRING
JOIN OUR TEAM
Doctors (MBBS/MD)- (M/F)
(Physician in internel Medicine)
Pharmacist, (M/F) Front Desk Executive- (F)
House Keeping Staff – (M/F)
WALK IN INTERVIEW
Contact No. 7889300098
Email id- dawabazarpharmacy@gmail.com
Dawa Bazar Pharmacy
Mc Complex, opp. Bakshi Nagar bridge, Akhnoor Road Jammu
Required Staff
Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filing of GST Returns, Gem Portal…. 1 No.
Sales personal for Retail / Wholesale ………2 No.
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview After 4 pm
Contact At:- 9419189485 , 9419193224
Required
Required 2 or more beauticians
Handsome salary package starts from 6k upto 10k
Ladiesvillage Beauty Parlour
Bakshi Nagar 9796771777,7006449471
Vacancy
Cafe: Looking for the following positions for
F&B Service at Jammu.
Manager – 01,
Captains – 02
Desk Hostess (Female) – 02
Stewards – 06
Bar StAff
Shakes, Coffee, Cocktails & Mocktails
Maker – 04
Interested Candidates can call between
12 PM to 6 PM
M.No.: 7006606095
NUCLEUS CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE
JAMMU CENTRE
Requires
EXPERIENCED MATH LECTURER FOR TEACHING JEE MAINS AND ADVANCE, 11th and 12th
SALARY 30K TO 40K
Call at 9796046468, 7006506673
320-A Shastri Nagar Jammu