Hindu Teacher Dies After Terrorists Shoot Her In J&K’s Kulgam

SRINAGAR, May 31: In yet another incident of targeted attacks on minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, a Hindu school teacher was fired at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Rajni Bhalla, a resident of Kulgam, was critically injured and rushed to the hospital where she died. The Jammu and Kashmir police have said that the terrorists involved in the gruesome crime will be soon identified and neutralised.

The incident happened at a High School in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam. The area has been cordoned off. (Agencies)