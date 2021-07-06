Parliamentary Committee meets UT Admn, LAHDC Leh officials

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 6: The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports convened a meeting with the officials of UT Administration and LAHDC Leh, here today.

The committee, under the chairmanship of Dr Vinay Prabhakar Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, discussed innovations in the curriculum, pedagogy and infrastructure to develop exemplary schools; research in higher education institutions, the status of equitable and quality education and continued education through various modes during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

The committee also discussed infrastructure facilities in Anganwadi Centres and development of sports complexes/winter sports facilities/centres (with special emphasis on indigenous sports) in UT Ladakh.

Officials of the Department of School Education & Literacy, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Culture, Department of Sports, Social Welfare Board of Ladakh were present during the meeting.

Thereafter, the committee visited the LAHDC Council office for further interaction. Post-lunch, the Committee visited SECMOL Campus at Phey, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and Anganwadi Centre at Kharu, High School at Matho, Nawang Dorjey Stobdan (NDS) Indoor Ice Hockey Rink and the Astroturf Football Stadium at Spituk.

They interacted with the representatives, students, women, athletes and officials of the concerned department.