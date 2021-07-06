Khanday Infra to face FIR for ‘poor quality’ work on Chatroo -Sinthan Road

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR July 6: District Magistrate Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma today wrote to Senior Superintendent of Police to register FIR against the construction agency M/s Khanday Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Nipora, Anantnag for ‘Poor Quality’ work and improper Bitumen content on Chatroo -Sinthan Road.

During the inspectional visit on the site of the work, the DM Kishtwar observed that the quality of work was compromised, besides the newly laid bituminous concrete was stripped at various places and insufficient compaction has been carried out in newly laid layer which shows lack of due diligence on the part of executing agency.

Further it was observed that there was insufficient quantity of the bitumen in the bituminous mixture.

On the direction of DM Kishtwar, the inspection reports received from the technical team of NHIDCL also confirmed the poor quality of work.

The DM Kishtwar has written to SSP Kishtwar to register FIR against the erring contractor agency under relevant Sections of law.