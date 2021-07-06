Ensure frequent visits to rural areas: Advisor Baseer to officers

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, July 6: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmed Khan accompanied by DDC Chairman Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi, District Development Commissioner Dr. Piyush Singla, DDC members, ULB Chairpersons, Director Rural Development, ADDC, Joint Director Tourism and other Government functionaries today made an extensive tour of Anantnag district.

The Advisor reviewed vaccination drive and development scenario, enforcement of Covid SOPs besides attended to public grievances from different sections of society.

The Advisor visited the Sun Temple, Gurudwara and Migrant Colony Mattan where he interacted with the Trust members and the inhabitants. They brought various issues to the notice of the Advisor who listened to them patiently and assured that their genuine issues will be resolved in a time bound manner. He also passed on spot directions to the concerned for addressing the issues of immediate nature.

Baseer Khan also inspected Rural Development works and Covid Care Centre at Hutmurah and stressed on the officials to ensure the Covid Care Centre is run as per the guidelines.

The Advisor then visited Sakhi Zainidin Wali Ziyarat Aishmuqam and took stock of the rejuvenation and development works being executed there. The management of the Ziyarat Sharief raised some issues and the Advisor promised them full redressal of all genuine demands in due course of time.

Later, the Advisor held a public meeting at Aishmuqam where he listened to scores of public delegations and civil society members.

Addressing the public meeting, Advisor urged upon the administration and officers to ensure frequent visits of rural areas to resolve problems of the people at their door steps, adding that because of Covid, rural populace has faced inconvenience in meeting the Administration for resolution of their grievances.

The delegation of public representatives apprised the Advisor about their grievances and demands which, among others, included development of pilgrim tourism, heritage conservation, roads, playfields, upgradation of power supply and degree college at the place. He gave them a patient hearing and promised to take up the matter with the concerned authorities for the settlement of genuine demands.